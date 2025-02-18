The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the final result for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subject of Chemistry for the Rest of Haryana (ROH) Cadre, Advt No. 1912024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The commission has shortlisted 205 candidates.

How to check the HPSC PGT final result

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s new tab Click on the final result link Check the final result Download it and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the HPSC PGT Chemistry final result.