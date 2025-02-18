HPSC PGT Chemistry final result out at hpsc.gov.in; check details here
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the final result for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subject of Chemistry for the Rest of Haryana (ROH) Cadre, Advt No. 1912024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website hpsc.gov.in.
The commission has shortlisted 205 candidates.
How to check the HPSC PGT final result
Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the What’s new tab
Click on the final result link
Check the final result
Download it and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.