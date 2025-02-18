JKSSB FSO answer key 2025 released; submit objections from February 24
Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer post, Health and Medical Education Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, for three working days starting from February 24, 2025. The written exam was conducted on February 17, 2025.
“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 24.02.2025, during office hours only,” reads the notification.
Steps to download FSO answer key 2025
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the FSO answer key 2025 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to FSO answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.