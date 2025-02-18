The UCO Bank has released the admit card for the Local Bank Officers (LBO) 2025-26 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ucobank.com .

The exam will be conducted on February 24, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 250 LBO vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download LBO admit card 2025

Visit the official website www.ucobank.com On the homepage, click on the LBO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to LBO admit card 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.