The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Lecturers in various subjects (Group-B) in Higher Education Department (Directorate of Technical Education) under Advt. No. 72 to 87 of 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till February 19, 2025. Earlier , the registration deadline was November 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 237 Lecturer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s Lecturer post’s detailed notification.

Application Fee

The male applicants from unreserved, OBC category and the male candidates of all other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Female candidates from unreserved category, female candidates of all other States, male/ female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250. The PWD category candidates of Haryana are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Lecturer posts 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab Click on the Lecturer posts’ registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lecturer posts 2024.