The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) has started the online application for the recruitment of the Assistant Commandant (Telecommunication) posts. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till February 19, 2025 at 11.59 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 48 posts.

Age Limit

Candidates age should not exceed 30 years to fill the application form. The crucial date for determining the age limit will be the closing date i.e. February 19, 2025 (19/02/2025). Candidates should not have been born earlier than February 20, 1995 (20/02/1995) and later than February 19, 2007 (19/02/2007). Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.