The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination ( REET-2024 ) admit card on February 19, 2025 (4.00 pm). Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in .

The examination will be held on February 27, 2025, in two phases — the first phase will be held from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the second phase will be held from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the REET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the REET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference