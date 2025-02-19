The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the final result for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test ( PSTET ) 2024 today, February 19, 2025. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in .

Here’s the official notification.

The examination was conducted on December 1, 2024.

About PSTET 2024

The Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated with the PSEB. The examination is held at two levels— Paper I for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper II for candidates who want to teach from Class 6 to Class 8.

Steps to check the PSTET result

Visit the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in On the homepage, go to the result link Check the final result Download the final result Save it for future reference