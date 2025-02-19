PSEB PSTET 2024 final result released at pstet.pseb.ac.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the final result through the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the final result for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in.
The examination was conducted on December 1, 2024.
About PSTET 2024
The Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated with the PSEB. The examination is held at two levels— Paper I for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper II for candidates who want to teach from Class 6 to Class 8.
Steps to check the PSTET result
Visit the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the result link
Check the final result
Download the final result
Save it for future reference
