The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applicants to make corrections to Agriculture Officer 2024 application forms. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till February 25, 2025. A fee of Rs 500 is applicable.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 52 vacancies. The registrations were invited till December 13, 2024.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to make corrections to AO form 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Login to the SSO portal Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make corrections to AO form.