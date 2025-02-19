RPSC Agriculture Officer correction window opens; check details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till February 25, 2025.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applicants to make corrections to Agriculture Officer 2024 application forms. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till February 25, 2025. A fee of Rs 500 is applicable.
The Commission aims to fill a total of 52 vacancies. The registrations were invited till December 13, 2024.
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to make corrections to AO form 2024
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab
Login to the SSO portal
Make the necessary changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to make corrections to AO form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.