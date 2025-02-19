Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has announced the final result for the post of SI of Excise-2023Advt. No.5053/OSSC dated 27.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The Commission has shortlisted 33 candidates against 33 notified posts. The PET/PMT was conducted on February 4 and 5, 2025, at OSAP 7th Bn. Ground, Bhubaneshwar from 6.30 pm onwards.

Steps to download SI of Excise result 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SI of Excise 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference