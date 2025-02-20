SSC JE recruitment: Final answer key released at ssc.gov.in, here’s details
Candidates can check the final answer key through the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check their final answer key through the official website ssc.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 1701 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
How to check the final answer key
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the final answer key
Click on the SSC JE answer key link
Check the final answer key
Save it and download it for future reference
Direct link to check the SSC JE final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.