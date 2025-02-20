Central Bank of India ( CBI ) will soon close the online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Credit Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale I. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till February 20, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1000 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on November 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University/Institute with 60% marks or equivalent grade (55% for SC/ST/OBC/ PWBD) recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The female candidates/SC/ST/PWBD category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Credit Officers post 2025

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on CO registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CO posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the descriptive test and personal interview.