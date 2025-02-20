The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of various posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 17/2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commission aims to fill 241 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Agriculture Officer (NSA): 115

  • Assistant Agriculture Officer (SA): 10

  • Statistical Officer: 18

  • Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy): 05

  • Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Botany): 02

  • Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology): 02

  • Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology): 05

  • Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry): 09

  • Agriculture Research Officer (Horticulture): 02

  • Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Agronomy): 11

  • Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Botany): 05

  • Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Plant Pathology): 05

  • Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (Entomology): 12

Application Fee

Categories  Fees 
General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of BC / Creamy Layer of OBC Rs 600
Candidates from Reserved Category (SC / ST / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / OBC-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Area) Rs 400
Persons with Disabilities  Rs 400

Steps to download the admit card

  1. Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the admit card link

  3. Key in the required details

  4. Download the admit card

  5. Take a printout for future reference

    Direct link to download the admit card.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.