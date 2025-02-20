The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUN) will close the online application window for the Junior Engineer-I and Junior Chemist posts in State Power Companies of Rajasthan (Advertisement No. RVUN/Rectt./02) today, February 20. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 487 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for JE, Junior Chemist posts 2024

Visit the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Common Recruitment in State Power Companies of Rajasthan 2024-25” Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.