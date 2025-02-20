The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the admit card for the the recruitment of the Group 'C' Constable District Police (Male) and Constable PAC / IRB (Male) under Uttarakhand Police. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

The examination will be held on February 24, 2025. This recruitment aims to hire for 2000 vacancies — 1600 posts of Constable District Police (Male) of Group 'C' and 400 vacant posts of Constable PAC/IRB (Male).

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference Direct link to download the UKSSSC Constable admit card.

Selection Process

The selection process for these posts will be in two phases. In the first phase, there will be a qualifying physical standard test. Thereafter, the physical efficiency test of the candidates who are successful in the physical standard test will be taken. In the second phase, there will be a written competitive examination of the candidates who are successful in the physical efficiency test.