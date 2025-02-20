The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the H.P. Judicial Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on March 3, 2025, at Shimla, Solan, Mandi, and Kangra at Dharamshala. The recruitment drive aims to fill 21 Civil Judge posts.

“It is further informed that entry into the examination hall/rooms will be closed immediately 30 minutes before the commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:00 A.M. (Paper-I), 12:00 Noon (Paper-II) and 03:30 PM (Paper-III) respectively. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall/room(s) after the closing of entry gates (i.e. 30 minutes before the commencement of the Examination). No requests for change of allotted examination centre will be entertained at any stage of the said examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Judicial Services admit card 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Download Admit Card” tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Judicial Services Prelims admit card 2024