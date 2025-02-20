Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the written exam admit card for the posts of Scientist ‘A’ (Advt. No. 03 of 2021), Laboratory Technician (Advt. No. 02 of 2021), and Panchayat Secretary (Advt. No. 01 of 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted from February 24 to 27, 2025.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/ issues related to admit card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help Desk will be active from 19.02.2025 to 27.02.2025 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Download Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card 2025.