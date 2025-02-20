JKSSB admit card 2025 out for various posts; check details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the written exam admit card for the posts of Scientist ‘A’ (Advt. No. 03 of 2021), Laboratory Technician (Advt. No. 02 of 2021), and Panchayat Secretary (Advt. No. 01 of 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The exam will be conducted from February 24 to 27, 2025.
“In case of any difficulty in downloading/ issues related to admit card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help Desk will be active from 19.02.2025 to 27.02.2025 during office hours only,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download admit card 2025
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Download Admit Card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.