The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for admission to Classes IX and XI in the Central Hindu Boys’ School and Central Hindu Girls’ School through a common entrance test. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam at bhuonline.in till March 20, 2025. The correction window will open from March 21 to 27, 2025.

Class 11th entrance exam will be conducted from May 7 to 10 from 8.00 am to 10.00 am, whereas Class 9th exam will be held on May 11 from 8.00 am to 10.00 am. The admit card will be released on April 11, 2025.

The provisional answer key is likely to be released on May 19, 2025. SET 2025 results will be announced on June 5, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 550, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to other categories.

Steps to apply for CHS admission form 2025

Visit the official website bhuonline.in On the homepage, click on the SET 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CHS admission 2025.