REET admit card 2025 released at reet2024.co.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website reet2024.co.in.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination (REET 2024) admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in.
The examination will be conducted on February 27, 2025, in two phases — the first phase will be held from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the second phase will be held from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the REET 2024 admit card
Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the REET 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to REET admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.