Rajasthan High Court will soon close the online application window for the Stenographer posts for District Courts and DLSAs 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hcraj.nic.in till February 22 (5.00 pm).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 144 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed the SSE in Arts or Science or Commerce of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or an examination equivalent thereto recognised by the Government or any Higher Examination and must possess a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devanagri script and of Rajasthani Dialects. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories Fee Unreserved category/ OBC (creamy layer)/ EBS (creamy layer)/ candidates from other states Rs 750 State's OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EBS (non-creamy layer)/ candidates from other states/ EWS Rs 600 PwD/ State's SC, ST candidates/ Former Serviceman Rs 450

Steps to apply for Stenographer posts 2025

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application link for Stenographer posts Fill out the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Stenographer posts 2024.