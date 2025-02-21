The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the prelims result for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

As per the official notification, the vacancy has been increased to 1096 posts from 733 posts. The RPSC RAS prelims exam was held on February 2, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the RPSC RAS prelims 2024 result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result link Check the final result Download the final result Take a printout for future reference Direct link to check the RPSC RAS prelims result.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.