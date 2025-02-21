RPSC RAS Pre result 2024 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can check the RPSC RAS pre-result through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the prelims result for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the official notification, the vacancy has been increased to 1096 posts from 733 posts. The RPSC RAS prelims exam was held on February 2, 2025.
Steps to check the RPSC RAS prelims 2024 result
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the result link
Check the final result
Download the final result
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.
