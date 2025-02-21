The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has released the result of the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) under Advt. No. 11/2024. Eligible candidates can check the result from the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The exams were conducted from November 9 to 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 861 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check CTSE Result 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Technical Services Examination result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CTSE final result 2024.