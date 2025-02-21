MPPSC Dental Surgeon application begins at mppsc.mp.gov.in; here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website till March 20, 2025.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started online applications for the recruitment of Dental Surgeon posts under the advertisement number 46/2024 31.12.2024. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till March 20, 2025.
This recruitment drive to hire for 385 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Age limit
Candidates must have completed 21 years of age but must not have completed 40 years of age as of January 1, 2025.
How to fill out the online application form
Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the application form link
Fill out the application form
Submit the application form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to fill out the application form.
