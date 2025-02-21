The Chhattisgarh Police Department has released the exam details for the Constable cadre selection process of the District Police Force under Rajnandgaon Range, the verification of documents of the candidates, physical measurement, and physical efficiency test. The test will be conducted from February 26, 2025.

The document verification, physical measurement, and physical efficiency test will be held at Kekatibari Ground, in front of Atmanand School Chhuikhadan, Police Station, and Post Chhuikhadan, District Khairagarh Chhuikhadan-Mandai.

Here’s the official notification.

As per the official notification, the admit cards are being sent to the candidates through SMS on the registered phone number. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 5967 posts. The online application process began on January 1, 2024, and ended on March 6, 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the role on the basis of their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Main Written Examination and a Document Verification followed by a Medical Examination.