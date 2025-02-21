The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the Tourism Development Officer (Grade-II) results under the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Assam, Advt. No. 05/2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The interview dates will be released later. The exam was conducted on October 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 12 vacancies. The salary for the posts will be Rs 22,000 to Rs 97,000 as per the Pay Band 3.

Steps to download TDO result 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TDO result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TDO result 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Fisheries Development Officers (FDO) under the Fishery Department under ADVT. NO. 08/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from February 24 to March 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 65 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.