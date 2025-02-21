The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board ( WBJEEB ) will soon conclude the registrations for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 (WBJEE 2025). Eligible candidates can fill their application forms on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in till February 23, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on April 27 — Paper I (Mathematics) will be held from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards from April 17, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the schedule of WBJEE 2025.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Category of Candidates Gender (Fee in Rs) General Male Rs 500 Female Rs 400 Third Gender Rs 300 SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW Male Rs 400 Female Rs 300 Third Gender Rs 200

Steps to register for WBJEE 2025

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.

About WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2025-26.