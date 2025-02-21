The Allahabad High Court has released the Stage-II examination schedule for Stenographer Grade III, Group ‘C’ (Clerical cadre), Driver Grade-IV & Group ‘D’ cadre posts 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in .

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from March 5 to 9 in Lucknow city. The Court notified a total of 3306 Group C and D vacancies.

“The Candidates can download their Admit Cards containing details of their examination centre and shift/ time, three days prior the exam date from the websites: https://exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/ ; https://www.allahabadhighcourt.in/,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Group C, D exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/ On the homepage, click on the Stage II exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the Stage II exam schedule.