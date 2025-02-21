Tripura Board Of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will soon conclude the registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out their forms on the official website tbjee.nic.in till February 24, 2025.

The tentative date for the examination is April 23, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to TJEE prospectus 2025.

Application Fee

The application fees for general male candidates are Rs 550. For SC/ST male candidates, the fee is Rs 450. For all female and BPL (male and female) candidates, the fee is Rs 350.

Steps to apply for TJEE 2025

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TJEE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for TJEE 2025.