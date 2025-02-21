TJEE 2025 application window closes today; register now at tbjee.nic.in
Candidates can fill their forms on the official website tbjee.nic.in till February 24, 2025.
Tripura Board Of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will soon conclude the registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out their forms on the official website tbjee.nic.in till February 24, 2025.
The tentative date for the examination is April 23, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Direct link to TJEE prospectus 2025.
Application Fee
The application fees for general male candidates are Rs 550. For SC/ST male candidates, the fee is Rs 450. For all female and BPL (male and female) candidates, the fee is Rs 350.
Steps to apply for TJEE 2025
Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the TJEE 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for TJEE 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.