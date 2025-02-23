The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board ( WBJEEB ) 2025 will close the online application process for the registration of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) today, February 23, 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the application through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

Candidates can download the admit card from April 17, 2025, to April 27, 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025 — Paper I (Mathematics) will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry) will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Here’s the schedule for WBJEE 2025.

About WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2025-26.

Here’s the WBJEE 2025 exam schedule.

Steps to register for WBJEE 2025

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.