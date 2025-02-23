The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test December 2024 ( UGC NET December 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in .

The computer-based test was conducted from January 3 to 27 for 85 subjects. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2024 result