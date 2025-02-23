SBI SCO recruitment 2025: Application for 150 posts closes today, check details here
Candidates can apply for various posts through the official website sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon close the online application for the recruitment of the Specialist Cadre Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website sbi.co.in till January 23, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 150 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
How to apply for SBI SCO posts
Visit the official website recruitment.bank.sbi
On the homepage, go to the application link
Fill the application form
Submit the application form
Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill the SBI SCO application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.