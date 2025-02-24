The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) will soon close the online application for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website, psc.cg.gov.in , till February 24, 2025.

Here’s the extension notification.

The correction window will open from February 24, 2025, to March 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 57 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Degree of Bachelor of Laws from a recognised University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee, whereas candidates from outside the state are required to pay the fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for Civil Judge posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Judge posts 2024.