The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, has released the admit card for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) Group B & Group C Various Post 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 4591 posts. The examination is scheduled to be held from February 26 to February 28, 2025.

Steps to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitments — Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) Click on the exam city slip link Key in the required details Download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the exam city slip.