APPSC group 2 mains answer key out at psc.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the final answer key through the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key for the Group II Services Mains 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key through the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The Main exam was conducted on February 23, 2025, from 10 am to 12.30 pm (Paper I) and 3 pm to 5.30 pm (Paper II) at 13 district centers. A total of 92250 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Group 2 Services Preliminary exam was held on February 25, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).
Steps to check Group 2 Services Main answer key
Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 2 Main admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group 2 main answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.