KCET 2025 registration window closes today; here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can apply for the exam at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will conclude the registrations for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today, February 24. Eligible Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The examination will be conducted on April 16, 17, and 18, 2025. The Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted on April 16, Mathematics and Biology on April 17, and Kannada on April 18.
Steps to apply for KCET 2025
Visit the official website etonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the application form
Fill out the application form
Submit the application form
Take a printout for future reference
