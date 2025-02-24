The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will conclude the registrations for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today, February 24. Eligible Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Here’s the official notification.

The examination will be conducted on April 16, 17, and 18, 2025. The Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted on April 16, Mathematics and Biology on April 17, and Kannada on April 18.

Steps to apply for KCET 2025

Visit the official website etonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application form Fill out the application form Submit the application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.