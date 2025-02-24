RRB RPF Constable exam city slip out; admit card likely soon
The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in March 2025.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Constable posts under Advt. No. 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted from March 2 to 20, 2025. The admit card is likely to be released four days before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable posts.
“The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download RPF Constable exam city slip
Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RPF Constable exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to RPF Constable exam city slip 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.