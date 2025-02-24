RPSC RAS Prelims final result 2024 declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the RPSC RAS pre-result through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final prelims result, marks, and answer key for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final prelims results, marks, and answer key on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the official notification, the vacancy has been increased to 1096 posts from 733 posts. The RPSC RAS prelims exam was held on February 2, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to check the RPSC RAS prelims 2024 result
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the result link
Check the final result
Download the final result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to check the RPSC RAS prelims result.
Direct link to check the RPSC RAS prelims answer key.
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.