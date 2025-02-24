The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the interview schedule of the Tourism Development Officer (Grade-II) posts under the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Assam, Advt. No. 05/2024. As per the notification, the interview will be conducted on March 3 and 4 in the Office at Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22. The reporting time is 9.00 am.

The admit card will be released at apsc.nic.in on February 26, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 12 vacancies. The salary for the posts will be Rs 22,000 to Rs 97,000 as per the Pay Band 3.

Direct link to TDO interview call letter.

Steps to download TDO interview call letter

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TDO interview call letter 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference