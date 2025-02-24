The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by February 27, 2025. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on February 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 75 vacancies.

Steps to download CCE Prelims answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CCE Prelims answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any