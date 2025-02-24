The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited ( BECIL ) will soon conclude the offline application process to recruit DEO, Electrician, and other posts under Advt No. 504. Interested candidates can send their offline applications to the BECIL Office till February 25, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 407 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Processing Fee General/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/Women Rs 590 SC/ST/ EWS/PH Rs 295

Application Process

The interested applicants must submit an application along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope through Speed Post/ Registered Post only and address it to “Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P)”.