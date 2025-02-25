The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the notification for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined (Main) Examination-2024 [APPSCC(M)E-20241] Detailed Application Form (DAF). Eligible candidates can fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF) through the official website appsc.gov.in till March 12, 2025.

The Commission has notified a total of 140 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to fill out the DAF

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APPSC CCE 2024 DAF Key in the required details Login, select the post, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference