HCL Workmen posts application closes soon; here’s direct link to apply
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website hindustancopper.com.
The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) will soon close the online application form to recruit workmen posts in the Khetri Copper complex. Eligible Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website hindustancopper.com till February 25, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 103 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Application fee
The General, OBC & EWS candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application processing fee of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates with the Maximum Age of 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates from reserved categories.
How to fill out the application form
Visit the official website hindustancopper.com
On the homepage, go to the career tab
Click on the application link
Key in the required details
Submit the application form and download it
Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill out the online application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.