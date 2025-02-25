The Airports Authority of India ( AAI ) has released the notification for the direct recruitment of non-executives in various disciplines under the Airports Authority of India, Western Region advertisement no. dr-01/02/2025/WR. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website aai.aero from February 25, 2025, to March 24, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 206 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Age Limit

Candidates with the maximum age 30 years as on 24/03/2025 can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Application Fee

General/OBC (NCL)/EWS/Ex-Agniveer candidates have to pay Rs 1000 as the application fees. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.

Steps to fill out the AAI Non-executive posts

Visit the official website aai.aero On the homepage, go to the application link Fill out the application form Enter the required details Save it and take a printout for future reference