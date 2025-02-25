The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has declared the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Programme Examination for December 2024 session. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu .

Khushboo Kunwar and Mukunda M G have secured first positions in the New and Old Syllabus, respectively. Disha and Zara Abdul Mabood Khan have secured second and third place, respectively (New Syllabus). However, in the Old Syllabus, Rupali Kumari holds the second rank and Vindhya Krishna Challa secures the third rank The exams were conducted from December 21 to 30, 2024.

Earlier, the ICSI CS Professional December 2024 result was announced.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICSI CS Executive Dec result 2024

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the ICSI CS Executive December result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CS Executive Dec result 2024.

Top 3 Rank Holders - Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017)

Top 3 Rank Holders - Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022)

The next Professional and Executive Programme examinations will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2025. The examination form along with the requisite fee will be submitted from February 26 onwards.