The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 01/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in from February 27 to March 27, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 Sub Inspector vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from outside the state of Bihar/unreserved category male candidates/OBC/EWS candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 700, while Women candidates/ST/SC/PwBD candidates who are domiciled residents of Bihar will be charged Rs 400.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.