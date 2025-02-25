APSC Enforcement Inspector answer key released; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer key for the Enforcement Inspector (EI) posts in the Transport Department (17/2024). Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website apsc.nic.in till February 28, 2025.
The examination was held for 32173 candidates on February 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to check the APSC Enforcement Inspector answer key
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest update tab
Click on the answer key link
Download the answer key
Download it and take a printout for future reference
Raise objections, if any
Direct link to download the APSC Enforcement Inspector answer key.
Direct link to raise APSC Enforcement Inspector objections.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.