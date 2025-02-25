The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the answer key for the Enforcement Inspector (EI) posts in the Transport Department (17/2024). Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website apsc.nic.in till February 28, 2025.

The examination was held for 32173 candidates on February 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check the APSC Enforcement Inspector answer key

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest update tab Click on the answer key link Download the answer key Download it and take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download the APSC Enforcement Inspector answer key .

Direct link to raise APSC Enforcement Inspector objections.