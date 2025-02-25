The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the post of Supervisor, underadvertised vide Advertisement Notification No.02 of 2023 dated 08.12.2023. Eligible candidates can check the results through the official website jkssb.nic.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 186 posts.

Steps to check the JKSSB Supervisor's final result

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the final result link Check the final result Download the final result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the JKSSB Supervisor's final result.