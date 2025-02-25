JKSSB Supervisor final result out at jkssb.nic.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check the final result through the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the post of Supervisor, underadvertised vide Advertisement Notification No.02 of 2023 dated 08.12.2023. Eligible candidates can check the results through the official website jkssb.nic.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 186 posts.
Steps to check the JKSSB Supervisor's final result
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the final result link
Check the final result
Download the final result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the JKSSB Supervisor's final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.