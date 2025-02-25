GPSC STI final answer key 2025 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key of the State Tax Inspector, Class-3, Finance Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 300 vacancies.
Steps to download State Tax Inspector final answer key
Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the State Tax Inspector final answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to State Tax Inspector final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.