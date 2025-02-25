The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key of the State Tax Inspector, Class-3, Finance Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 300 vacancies.

Steps to download State Tax Inspector final answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the State Tax Inspector final answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to State Tax Inspector final answer key.