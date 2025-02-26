The Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) will soon close the online applications for the recruitment of assistant posts. Eligible candidates can complete the online application form through the official website, www.scl.gov.in, until February 26, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 25 posts.

Application Fee

The candidates of the UR/EWS/OBC categories have to pay Rs 944 as the application fees. Women candidates/ Scheduled Casts (SC)/Schedule Tribes (ST)/Ex-Serviceman (ESM) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) candidates have to pay Rs 472 as the application fee.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit to apply for this post of 25 years. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website www.scl.gov.in On the homepage, go to the career tab Click on the application link Fill the application form Save it and submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.