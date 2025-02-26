RSSB Livestock Assistant 2024 application closes soon; apply now for 2041 posts
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in till March 1, 2025.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will soon close the registration process for the Livestock Assistant posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till March 1, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 2041 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary from a recognised board or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Agriculture, Agriculture Biology/ Biology and Physics/ Chemistry/ Agriculture Chemistry. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and any one of the Rajasthani dialects. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from the unreserved categories/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC and EBC (non creamy layer) /PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400.
Steps to apply for Livestock Assistant posts 2024
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the application link for Livestock Assistant posts 2024
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.